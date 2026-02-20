Skip to Content
News

Casa de Peregrinos receives “Exceptionalism Award”

The Casa De Peregrinos food pantry in Las Cruces.
KVIA
The Casa De Peregrinos food pantry in Las Cruces.
By
Published 3:31 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Casa de Peregrinos received the 2025 Exceptionalism Award for New Mexico and a $30,000 grant from the Anderson Charitable Foundation.

The award recognizes the organization's impact and operational excellence in addressing food insecurity, along with their ability to partner with government agencies to meet the needs of families in Doña Ana County.

“Throughout the selection process for our 2025 Exceptionalism Award, Casa de Peregrinos stood out for their remarkable ability to bridge the gap between immediate community need and long term systemic solutions,” said Cate Sitton, Senior Grants Manager for the Anderson Charitable Foundation in a press release. 

The Exceptionalism Award honors nonprofit organizations that demonstrate outstanding leadership, efficiency and meaningful impact to the community.

“This recognition is an honor for our entire team and community,” said Lorenzo Alba, Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos in a press release. “This unrestricted funding strengthens our ability to respond quickly to families in need while continuing to build long-term solutions to hunger.”

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Katrina Villarreal

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.