Casa de Peregrinos receives “Exceptionalism Award”

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Casa de Peregrinos received the 2025 Exceptionalism Award for New Mexico and a $30,000 grant from the Anderson Charitable Foundation.

The award recognizes the organization's impact and operational excellence in addressing food insecurity, along with their ability to partner with government agencies to meet the needs of families in Doña Ana County.

“Throughout the selection process for our 2025 Exceptionalism Award, Casa de Peregrinos stood out for their remarkable ability to bridge the gap between immediate community need and long term systemic solutions,” said Cate Sitton, Senior Grants Manager for the Anderson Charitable Foundation in a press release.

The Exceptionalism Award honors nonprofit organizations that demonstrate outstanding leadership, efficiency and meaningful impact to the community.

“This recognition is an honor for our entire team and community,” said Lorenzo Alba, Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos in a press release. “This unrestricted funding strengthens our ability to respond quickly to families in need while continuing to build long-term solutions to hunger.”