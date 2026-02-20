Good Vibes Only: UTEP student lands internship with Warner Bros.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— 20-year-old UTEP student Jesus Guillermo Reyes continues to celebrate his acceptance into the Warner Bros. Ambassador Program, making him the first UTEP miner to join this distinguished program.

"It was my dream. If I'm being completely honest, it was my dream to be a part of something this big,” he eagerly told ABC-7.

Reyes is a born and raised El Pasoan who is passionate about dancing, acting, cinema, theater and the arts.

The UTEP senior is studying organizational and corporate communication with a minor in theater.

Last fall, he had the chance to attend the premiere of "One Battle After Another," the movie filmed in El Paso. It was there that he was able to connect with Warner Bros. publicists who told him about the College Ambassador Program.

The highly competitive program selects students to represent the media and entertainment company across college campuses. He was very interested, but UTEP was not on the list of participating schools.

But Reyes still decided to apply. During the interview process, Reyes shared how passionate he is about fine arts, and he also talked about El Paso’s deep culture.

"I brought up our rich culture, here in El Paso. I really emphasized that, I, you know, they were talking about how impressed they were with the city and the sights. Of course, they recorded here downtown. And so they were very impressed. And I talked to them about the culture and, overall, the community that we have, the unmatched, I would say, community that we have here in the border town. And I want to say that's what impressed them and that's what got their attention. And I also spoke a little bit about myself and how I was really passionate.”

Just three days later, he landed the gig, marking him the first UTEP student to take part in the program. The prestigious programs only accept 30 students nationwide each year.

Reyes said he is excited to kick off this program in El Paso.

“It means a lot. It's very rewarding. And it's like a full circle because I've always wanted to work in the entertainment industry, or at least have some sort of internship. And I'm, I'm very thankful for this opportunity that came,” he said.

As a college ambassador, Reyes will help promote the release of Warner Bros.’ films, helping connect UTEP to Hollywood.

"It’s a responsibility, as I should feel, I believe, but it's also, like I said, it's a dream I always dreamed of, working for the entertainment industry or having some sort of. You know, reach or impact, I would say,” he said.

Reyes has already helped promote Warner Bros’ latest film, Wuthering Heights, which premiered last week.

He was even able to participate in a roundtable with the lead actors Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. Only 10 schools that are part of the program were selected.

"They were super nice, super, you know, responsive, super open and inviting. And that's, I have to say, that's been like the major event we've had so far. And thankfully, we were chosen, and it's fairly kicking off, and I think we're off to a great start,” he said.

As part of the college ambassador program, Reyes will help organize events for all UTEP students, including giveaways, exclusive Warner Bros. screenings and unique experiences.

The program will conclude in December. After graduating, he wants to go into the entertainment industry as a public relations specialist.

To follow along on Reyes’ journey, you can follow the UTEP WBU page here.

If you have a Good Vibes Only story idea, please e-mail rosemary.garcia@kvia.com.