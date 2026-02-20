Las Cruces women pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charge

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Ivory Hernandez pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges after 40 grams of methamphetamine (meth) were found.

43-year-old Hernandez faces not less than five years and up to life in prison. She agreed and signed the plea agreement on Jan. 30, 2026.

The FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force Las Cruces/Doña Ana Metro Narcotics unit arrested Hernandez for trafficking drugs, stolen vehicles and firearms on May 7, 2025.

According to the New Mexico's Attorney's office, investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop between Anthony and Las Cruces.

During the stop, a dog trained to to detect meth alerted investigators of the presence of approximately 40.5 net grams, along with a soft case of drug packaging and weighing materials.

Hernandez told investigators that she was transporting drugs within the U.S. and was going to transfer them to another person.