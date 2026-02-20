Recall alert for Ajinomoto Foods North America frozen food products

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ajinomoto Foods North America has recalled approximately 3,370,530 pounds of frozen not ready-to-eat chicken fried rice products due to possible foreign matter contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that the foreign matter found in the chicken fried rice products by Ajinomoto Foods may be glass.

Consumers who purchased the product should not consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place where they were purchased.

Ajinomoto Foods recalled the not ready-to-eat chicken fried rice items produced between Sept. 8, 2025 and Nov. 17, 2025.

The products recalled are:

1.53-kg. cardboard packages containing 6 bags of frozen “AJINOMOTO YAKITORI CHICKEN WITH JAPANESE-STYLE FRIED RICE” with BEST BEFORE/MEILLEUR AVANT dates 26 SE 09 through 26 NO 12.

20-oz. (1 lb. 4 oz.) plastic bag packages containing frozen “TRADER JOE’S Chicken Fried Rice with stir fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs” with BEST BY dates 9/8/2026 through 11/17/2026.

Trader Joe's items were shipped to Trader Joe's locations nationwide and the Ajinomoto Foods were only exported to Canada.

The issue was brought to the FSIS' attention after Ajinomoto Foods was notified by four consumers that they found glass in their products.

There are no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption, anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Consumer Affairs, Ajinomoto Foods North America, at (855) 742-5011 or email at customercare@ajinomotofoods.com.

For any questions about food safety consumers can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

If consumers need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, they can use the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/, it is available 24 hours a day.