Sheriff warns: Beware of jury duty phone call scams

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is warning El Paso residents about a new scam where people are receiving phone calls from someone pretending to be with the Sheriff's Office.

Scammers are telling victims that they have failed to appear for jury duty and because of that there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer may then demand a payment over the phone in order to avoid arrest and resolve the warrant.

If anyone receives a phone call of that matter, the Sheriff's Office warns El Paso residents not to provide personal information, send money or engage with the caller.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reminds the public their office will never request a payment over the phone, by text message or email.

The Sheriff's Office does not collect fines, fees or bond payments over the phone. They also do not threaten immediate arrest over the phone.

Any residents who believe they have been targeted or victimized by the scam are encouraged to report it to local law enforcement. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office urges residents to warn family, friends and especially elderly individuals who are often targeted by scammers about these types of activities.

If residents are unsure if they have an active warrant, they can verify the information by directly contacting the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division at (915) 273-3762.