Testimony continues in Nathan Rivas trial in Las Cruces Young Park Shooting Case

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Testimony continued Friday in the trial of Nathan Rivas, one of the suspects charged in the shooting at Young Park in Las Cruces that left 3 dead and 15 others injured.

Family members of victim Dominick Estrada took the stand, along with a surviving victim who said he witnessed Estrada being shot and killed.

According to testimony, multiple relatives said they heard at least one suspect say, “We want Dominick,” shortly before gunfire erupted.

Ignacio Martinez Sr., who was not related to Estrada, was the first to testify. Martinez said Estrada grabbed onto him after being shot. He told jurors he saw Estrada shot in the head, then his body went still.

Estrada’s older brother, Jacob Zuniza, also testified, saying he believes he was the first person shot during the incident. Jurors were shown police body camera footage of officers asking Jacob who shot him.

Jacob testified that a bullet tore through his intestine, leaving him feeling paralyzed and as though he was going to die. He described the moments leading up to the shooting.

“I wouldn’t be able to tell you exactly how many minutes later … I believe they cut their guns and then approached us, and then it was obviously words being exchanged, and then, before you know, the shots were,” he said.

Law enforcement also testified, Investigators said that the brothers’ accounts contained inconsistencies in there statement of what happened the night of the shooting.

Detective Renee Molenda of the Las Cruces Police Department told jurors he interviewed Nathan Rivas for approximately 2½ hours. Molenda said Rivas initially denied any involvement in the shooting and claimed he was traveling to El Paso. According to the detective, Rivas provided photographs that he said were taken at Trans Mountain.

The trial is scheduled to continue Monday.