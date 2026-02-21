ABC-7 StormTracker: Dry and quiet Saturday across the borderland; warming trend ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A quiet and dry weather pattern settles across the Borderland this Saturday.

After recent gusty conditions, winds will remain lighter today, generally out of the northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Skies will stay mostly clear, with dry air in place.

Temperatures will remain seasonable to slightly above normal, but a noticeable warming trend begins early next week.

The National Weather Service says high pressure building over the region will allow temperatures to climb well above normal by mid-to-late week. In fact, lowland highs could approach record levels, potentially reaching the lower 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Dry conditions are expected to persist through next weekend, with no precipitation in the forecast.

While winds remain fairly light today, breezy afternoon conditions may return at times next week as the warmer pattern settles in.

Stay with ABC-7 StormTrack Weather for updates on the warming trend.