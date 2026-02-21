Talarico touts unity, policy reform during “Take Back Texas” stop in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Hundreds of El Pasoans gathered on Saturday today in support of state Rep. James Talarico and his “Take Back Texas” rally, where he spoke about immigration reform, unity and lowering costs for working families.

Talarico focused much of his speech on issues he said are especially important to the Borderland, including comprehensive immigration reform and what he described as the need to “love your neighbor” through public policy.

“We are so divided as a country that we can't even share the Super Bowl anymore,” Talarico told the crowd.

He reflected on his upbringing, saying many of his childhood memories were made in El Paso. During his time as a teacher in San Antonio, Talarico said he taught many undocumented students.

“They were my most patriotic students,” he said. “They understood something about this country that a lot of us who are native born have forgotten, that this is supposed to be the land of opportunity.”

Talarico criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE, for its treatment of students and their families.

“We need to hold ICE accountable,” he said. “It’s why we need to take the funding that’s been given to ICE and put it back into our communities where it belongs. And it’s why we need to finally pass comprehensive immigration reform, because this is a deeply broken system.”

He said Texans and particularly El Pasoans understand immigration better than most Americans.

“Folks in El Paso understand immigration better than most people around the country, because we live with it every day, both the benefits and the challenges,” he said.

Talarico also outlined policy priorities he said would help families across Texas, including lowering the cost of housing, child care and prescription drugs.

“I am trying to love my neighbor through public policy by lowering the cost of housing, lowering the cost of child care, lowering the cost of prescription drugs,” he said.

He closed his remarks with a message of unity, quoting Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

“In the words of Bad Bunny, the only thing more powerful than hate is love,” Talarico said. “Thank you for being here. God bless you. Let’s go win this thing.”

Talarico said he hopes the people of El Paso will support him on Election Day.