Temporary water service interruption for some CRRUA customers

KVIA
By
Published 8:18 AM

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA)- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) has announced a temporary water shut off for a water line repair happening Saturday.

The shut off will occur on Sandpiper Drive between Edgemont Road and Killdeer Road.

CRRUA says customers should expect low water pressure to no water pressure during this time.

Officials did not state what time the shut off will begin or how long the shut off will last.

Once more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.

Armando Ramirez

