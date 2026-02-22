Travel advisory in place for U.S. citizens after Mexican military operation
MEXICO (KVIA)- The US State Department have issued a shelter alert in place for U.S. citizens in the following locations:
- Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara),
- Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities),
- Areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State
For those in the area, officials have suggested U.S. citizens to
- Avoid areas around law enforcement activity.
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements
- Monitor local media for updates.
- Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911.
- Avoid crowds.
- Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media.
This comes after the Mexican military operation that killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho."