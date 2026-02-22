Skip to Content
Travel advisory in place for U.S. citizens after Mexican military operation

Published 3:16 PM

MEXICO (KVIA)- The  US State Department have issued a shelter alert in place for U.S. citizens in the following locations:

  • Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara),
  • Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities),
  • Areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State

For those in the area, officials have suggested U.S. citizens to

  • Avoid areas around law enforcement activity.
  • Be aware of your surroundings.
  • Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements
  • Monitor local media for updates.
  • Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911.
  • Avoid crowds.
  • Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media.

This comes after the Mexican military operation that killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho."

