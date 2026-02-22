U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett talks affordability, accountability at El Paso community event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett met with voters in El Paso during a community conversation focused on affordability, public safety and immigration, telling attendees she is committed to “focusing on Texans every step of the way.”

The event was organized in part by the Young Democrats, whose members said they are backing Crockett because they want “a fighter” representing them in Washington.

Crockett who is running for Texas Senate said her campaign centers on affordability and accountability, including within law enforcement.

“Good police want accountability because it makes their jobs so much more difficult,” Crockett said, referring to the strain she said a lack of public trust places on officers. “The only way that policing works is if the people that are being policed respect and trust the people that are doing the policing.”

On immigration, Crockett said the asylum system must be properly staffed to ensure cases are processed more efficiently.

“When people are coming in seeking asylum, if you’re not processing the case for like a decade, then that means that we have somebody potentially in our country and we don’t know whether or not they really have a real case,” she said.

Crockett also acknowledged the challenges of advocating for justice, saying some colleagues have privately expressed fear about taking strong positions.

“People in closed-door meetings have said, ‘I am sorry, but I am scared,’” she said. “I’m the child of a preacher, and so fear I’m not.”

Crockett is running in the Democratic primary for the 2026 U.S. Senate seat in Texas. Her main Democratic opponent in the primary is James Talarico.

After the event, several attendees said they were energized by Crockett’s remarks and looking forward to casting their ballots in support of her campaign.