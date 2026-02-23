Congresswoman Escobar says she will boycott State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar has announced that she will be boycotting President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

"Americans are worse off today because of Donald Trump and his policies, and instead of using the State of the Union to confront the issues we are facing, he will use his platform to lie and divide," Escobar says.

Congresswoman Escobar also said, "While billionaires get tax cuts and private prison corporations receive billions in government contracts, the rest of the country is feeling the consequences of Trump’s tariffs, his unwillingness to extend ACA subsidies, and his cuts to Medicaid and nutrition programs. At the same time, Americans are less safe — his masked, secret police have killed Americans and violated the constitution."

President Trump is scheduled to make a State of the Union address Tuesday.