El Paso Remembers Businessman and Philanthropist Fred Loya

EL PASO TX (KVIA) – Fred Loya, the El Paso businessman who built a nationally recognized auto insurance company from the ground up, is being remembered for both his entrepreneurial drive and his lasting impact on the Borderland community. While many knew him as a successful business leader, others remember him for the traditions and generosity that reached far beyond the corporate world.

For years, Loya’s elaborate Christmas light display became a holiday destination for families across El Paso, drawing national attention and creating memories for thousands. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he also stepped in to support struggling small businesses, distributing what many called “Loya stimulus checks” to help local owners stay afloat during uncertain times.

Community members say his legacy is measured not only in business milestones, but in the personal impact he had on families, entrepreneurs, and organizations throughout the region. As El Paso reflects on his life, many describe a man who used his success to give back to the city he called home.