El Paso woman donates dolls for seniors at memory care center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Legacy at Cimarron says that a local woman named Dawn dropped off a collection of dolls for the memory care residents.

The residents are apart of the Connections Program, which the Legacy at Cimarron says, is an approach for residents with dementia that focuses on relationship building through Connect, Move, and Learn activities.

The Legacy at Cimarron

Legacy at Cimarron explains that with this donation of dolls it offers residents a tactile, emotionally engaging object to interact with.

“The moment those dolls came out, the whole group came alive,” said Jacob Boggs, Senior Executive Director at The Legacy at Cimarron. “Residents were holding them, checking out every little detail, and debating very seriously about which baby was the prettiest. It turned into this whole back-and-forth between everyone in the group. Dawn had no idea how much those dolls would do for our residents, and we’re so grateful she thought of us.”