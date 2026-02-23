La Nube announces new leadership team

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- La Nube has announced Monday that the STEM center has created a new chief executive leadership team.

La Nube says this team shifts from a traditional CEO model to a collaborative executive structure designed to strengthen shared accountability, thoughtful decision making, and long-term sustainability.

“La Nube was built through collaboration, and it’s fitting that its leadership reflects that same spirit,” said Allison Glass, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Each member of the leadership team has been involved with La Nube since before its opening, bringing deep institutional knowledge and a strong understanding of the organization’s mission, operations, and community impact.”

Mick Martinez serves as the Chief Strategy Officer, Karla Salazar serves as Chief Advancement Officer, and Deana White is the Chief Operating Officer

According to La Nube, Martinez is responsible for La Nube’s strategic direction and long-term sustainability. He leads organizational strategy, financial planning, earned revenue, business development, media relations, and marketing and communications.

White oversees STEAM educational programming, talent and culture, operations and guest experience teams, as well as facilities and exhibits. La Nube says White also ensures that La Nube runs properly and focuses on customer experience.

La Nube says Salazar's work includes major gifts, grants, annual giving, memberships, and donor communications building relationships with supporters and advocates of STEAM experiences for children and families, equity and innovation.