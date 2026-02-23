Messages released that allege affair between Rep. Tony Gonzales and former staffer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Messages were released that show conversations between U.S Representative Tony Gonzales and his former staffer Regina Santos-Aviles. Gonzales represents part of far-East El Paso and is up for re-election next week.

There were several messages that were released, most of them were sexually explicit. They show Gonzales asking Santos-Aviles to send sexual pictures, with Santos-Aviles declining to do so.

ABC-7 has reached out to Gonzales for comment, but his office has not responded at this time. ABC-7 has also reached out to Aviles's widower, Adrian Aviles, and his attorney Robert Barrera.

Barrera said that he will not be commenting on the case any further and referred ABC-7 to Aviles for more comment. Aviles has not responded at this time.

There has been backlash from Republican representatives nationwide following the messages. House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Gonzales needs to address the allegations in an appropriate matter.