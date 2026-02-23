Mountain View hosts Aerial Drone Competition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Clint ISD's Mountain View High School hosted "Showdown at the Den", the local qualifier Aerial Drone Competition on Feb. 21, 2026.

Students from local school districts participated in aerial drone competitions, which CISD says it's a way for students to show their teamwork and problem-solving skills.

During the competition, students had to maneuver their drones through different obstacle courses.

CISD

“This was our third event this season, and the energy has been building with every competition," Clint ISD’s Instructional Technology Coordinator, Obed Hernandez said. "Because this was the last local qualifier, the pressure was on. These students are mastering the same technology used in search and rescue, agriculture, and aerospace engineering.”

CISD

Clint ISD had various schools succeed in different competitions. In the middle school category, The Jesters from East Montana Middle School won the "All-Around Champion-Middle School" and the "Teamwork Mission Champion" awards.

In the high school category, The Roombas from Clint Early College Academy won the "Teamwork Mission Champion" and the "Judges Award", while The Clankers from Horizon High School won the "Skills missions Champion" award.

CISD

The next competition will be held at the Starlight Event Center on May 8 and 9 by CISD.