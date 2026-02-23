Wanted man faces multiple charges after foot chase with deputies

FABENS, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) says that 36-year-old Christopher Garcia was wanted for Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle but now faces additional charges after leading deputies on a foot chase.

According to EPCSO, on February 19, 2026, deputies were patrolling near the 1000 block of NE Camp in the Fabens area when they recognized a man with an active warrant.

The man, later identified as Garcia, ran away from deputies as they attempted to arrest him.

Deputies were able to catch up to Garcia, when EPCSO says Garcia resisted arrest.

The deputies did deploy a taser on Garcia and was arrested without further issues, according to officials.

Garcia was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance where Garcia attempted to escape from deputies, EPCSO says.

Garcia, was originally wanted for Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle, following this incident, Garcia faces additional charges including Evading Arrest/ Detention, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Peace Officer, Escape While Arrested/Confined, and Attempt to Take a Weapon from an Officer.

Garcia was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a total $39,000 bond.

“When someone chooses to run from our deputies, they are only making their situation worse. Evading arrest puts our deputies and the public at risk,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “We will use all lawful means necessary to ensure individuals who flee from law enforcement areapprehended and held accountable.”

The EPCSO released this edited video below showing the interaction: