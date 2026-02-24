Canutillo ISD votes against SB11

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo ISD joined EPISD and Socorro ISD as the three school districts in El Paso County to vote against SB11.

The bill requires school districts across Texas to vote on a policy that would require them to provide opportunities for prayer of the Bible or other religious texts during school time. It would be a voluntary process with students and staff being able to opt out at any time, but the opportunity during school time would be required.

The vote was 6-0 against the bill, but the district emphasized they wanted to respect all religions in school. They said they already have opportunities in place after school and allow students to pray during school time.

"To make it clear to all of our students and staff, you have the freedom to be able to do this on your own during your own time, without any repercussions from anyone," said Trustee Breanne Barnes.

ABC-7 also spoke with Rabbi Ben Zeidman, who was part of a large group of faith leaders across Texas who signed a letter urging school districts to vote against the bill. Rabbi Zeidman has two kids in El Paso schools, and said that the separation of church and state is important to maintain.

"That's enshrined in our Constitution. So especially with our students in schools where peer pressure and administrative pressure and teacher pressure can be a huge issue, especially around what we care about religion," he said.

ABC-7 also reached out to Texas State Representative Claudia Ordaz. She was one of just 6 Democrats to vote for the bill last June. She gave us a statement that reads in part:

"Our faith is part of who many of us are in El Paso, shaping our families, our traditions, and the way we show up for one another. The policy is completely voluntary, requires parental consent, and respects the rights of students and staff who choose not to participate."

Districts who don't vote for the bill aren't required to add anything. Districts have until March 1st to vote.