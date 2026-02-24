Skip to Content
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias to do meet and greet at new Taco Palenque location in El Paso

today at 3:27 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will be doing a meet and greet at the new location for Taco Palenque, according to a social media video from Taco Palenque.

Iglesias said in the video that the Mexican chain will feature a new item called the "fluffy taco" on February 25 from 11 am to 3 pm at the new location located at 7122 Gateway Blvd. E., Suite B.

In the video Iglesias goes on to mention that he will be doing a meet and greet at the location the same day.

For the more information, click here.

Armando Ramirez

