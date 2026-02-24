How Therapeutic Dolls Are Helping Elderly Residents With Dementia in El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KVIA)— For many elderly residents living with dementia, connection can become increasingly difficult. But at one El Paso memory care community, something as simple as a doll is making a powerful difference.

A recent donation of lifelike dolls to the Connections memory care program at The Legacy at Cimarron is helping residents engage, communicate, and reconnect in meaningful ways.

Staff say when the dolls were introduced, residents instinctively began holding them, rocking them, and carefully examining their tiny features. Conversations sparked. Smiles appeared. Some residents began speaking more than usual.

For individuals living with memory loss, familiar caregiving roles — like holding or caring for a baby — can tap into deeply rooted memories that often remain intact longer than short-term recall.