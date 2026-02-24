Las Cruces home damaged after fire, three pets rescued

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- According to the Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD), a fire cause damaged to a home on Cedardale Drive mid-Tuesday.

LCFD says just before 11 a.m. Tues., Feb. 24, firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Cedardale Drive where firefighters arrived to smoke coming out of the garage and attic of the home.

Officials say that the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.

Crews found a dog and two cats during the primary search and were safely rescued, according to LCFD. The conditions of the pets are unknown.

LCFD says the cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.