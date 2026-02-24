Man arrested after foot pursuit with deputies in Montana Vista, provided fake name

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that 29-year old Alan Michael Pena was arrested after taking deputies on a one mile foot chase in the Montana Vista area.

According to EPCSO, on February 20, 2026, deputies performed a traffic stop for a violation near the intersection of Krag Street and Montana Avenue.

Officials say that when deputies approached the vehicle, the front right passenger, later identified as Pena, exited and attempted to walk away.

Deputies advised that he was not free to leave and that's when EPCSO says the individual became uncooperative, and a struggle ensued before he fled on foot toward a nearby desert area.

After the foot chase other deputies located Pena and took him into custody.

When deputies asked for the Pena's name, EPCSO says he provided deputies with a false name but later was positively identified.

Pena was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with Evading Arrest/Detention and Fail to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Information with a $4,500 bond.

“We will not tolerate individuals who attempt to disrupt public safety by fleeing from law enforcement,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “Our priority remains protecting our community and holding offenders accountable.”

The video below is an edited video including body camera footage of the interaction.