Man sentenced to 90 years in prison in connection to 2024 hit-and-run

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – A jury sentenced Rene Martinez to a total of 90 years of prison time and $20,000 after Martinez was found guilty of murder and a collision involving the 2024 death of 23-year-old Juan Flores Jr.

The sentence included 70 years and $10,000 for the murder charge, as well as 20 years and $10,000 for collision involving death.

The jury found Martinez guilty of both charges on Friday, which was followed by more witness testimony Monday and closing arguments from attorneys early Tuesday.

The trial was held in the 346th District Court.

The charges stem from a Sept. 30, 2024 incident on North Zaragoza Road.

According to court records, police obtained surveillance video from a nearby business that showed two groups fighting in a parking lot around 2 a.m. that day.

Three people were seen walking toward a Ford Fusion when five others threw what appeared to be a rock at the car.

Investigators identified the driver as Martinez. After initially driving away, Martinez turned around and accelerated toward the group, according to court records. Flores was struck and landed on the hood of the vehicle. He attempted to hold on but was eventually thrown off.

Flores suffered severe head trauma and was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Court records also detail an incident involving a pregnant woman who went to a fire station near Montwood High School and reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, whom police later identified as Martinez.

The woman, who was 37 weeks pregnant at the time, told authorities she became suspicious after Martinez came home late and appeared intoxicated, according to court records. When she confronted him, Martinez told her he had taken a Xanax bar and had not left the house.

The woman attempted to take his phone, and Martinez then kicked her in the stomach and punched her, according to court records.



On Monday, jurors heard emotional testimony from Flores’ mother, Rebecca Gomez, who was called to the stand by the prosecution.

Gomez testified she received a phone call at about 2:30 a.m. the morning of the collision informing her something had happened to her son.

Doctors later told her that Flores had suffered bleeding in his head. Gomez also testified that police informed her Martinez had driven around several times but struck her son once.

After a recess, the defense presented its witnesses, starting with Martinez’s ex-wife, Jasmine Sanchez. Sanchez testified that she and Martinez had known each other for about 10 years and were married for five. The couple shares two daughters.

She also testified about Martinez’s relationship with his current girlfriend, Crystal Rivera, the pregnant woman who reported being assaulted. Sanchez said Rivera never wanted to get to know her because she believed Martinez was still seeing her.

Sanchez said her daughters told her that Rivera and Martinez often fought physically. According to her testimony, the girls did not want to be around Rivera, and Martinez would have to sneak around to see them.

The defense also called Sanchez’s mother, Germina Carrillo. Under questioning by the defense, Carrillo testified she never had issues with Martinez and was not aware of any problems between him and her daughter during their marriage.

On cross-examination, prosecutors asked Carrillo whether she knew Martinez had received a DWI in 2018. Carrillo said she was not aware of that and added that she did not maintain communication with Martinez after he and her daughter separated in 2019. She indicated the two appeared to get along better after they split than when they were together.

Following the sentence, family members of Flores are set to read impact statements in the courtroom Tuesday afternoon.