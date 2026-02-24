Skip to Content
Martin Short’s daughter Katherine Short dies at 42

Katherine Short was one of three children the actor shared with his late wife.

February 24, 2026

Katherine Short, the daughter of actor Martin Short, has died, ABC News has confirmed. She was 42.

A representative for Martin Short confirmed the news in a statement, saying, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short."

The statement continued, "The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Katherine Short was one of three children the actor shared with his late wife, Nancy Dolman.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

