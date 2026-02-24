MSSG announces leadership transition, new El Paso Chihuahuas president

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- MountainStar Sports Group (MSSG) announced Tuesday that there will be a leadership transition within MSSG.

Current President of MSSG, Alan Ledford, will now become Senior Advisor for MSSG, where MSSG says Led will provide strategic input across MSSG’s operations and investments.

Brad Taylor, current Senior Vice President of MSSG, will continuing serving as the Senior Vice President and take on the role of President and General Manager of the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Officials say that Ledford will remain actively involved with MSSG on special projects and strategic initiatives, including the development of a new soccer-specific stadium for El Paso Locomotive FC.

Taylor will oversee all baseball operations, business functions, and community engagement initiatives for the Chihuahuas, according to officials.

“This transition reflects thoughtful planning and strong leadership development within our organization,” said Josh Hunt, Chairman of MountainStar Sports Group. “Alan’s impact on professional sports in El Paso is profound, from bringing Triple-A Baseball downtown to launching Locomotive FC, and we’re fortunate that he will continue contributing at a strategic level. Brad has done a tremendous job leading the Chihuahuas, and he and Mike are proven leaders. This structure positions MSSG extremely well for the future.”