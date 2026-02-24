Sheriff arrests man on multiple child sexual assault and exploitation charges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 68-year-old Oscar Vargas for multiple child sexual assault and exploitation charges.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office initiated an investigation on January 28, 2026 after receiving reports of sexual assault of a child. The case was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit for further investigation.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Vargas for sexual assault of a child and executed a search warrant at his residence, where a cellular phone and additional evidence were also seized.

Court documents reveal that the victim's mother had confiscated the victim's phone after getting in trouble in school and that is how the mother found out the victim had been in contact with Vargas.

According to the victim's mother, she found what she believed were inappropriate voicemails from Vargas on the phone.

Court documents say that the victim had told her mother that her and Vargas were engaging in sexual intercourse and Vargas would provide the victim with items such alcohol and marijuana.

Through further investigation, detectives discovered that Vargas would cancel his patients and would pick up the victim from school and take her back to his house, according to the court documents.

The victim also told investigators that sexually explicit photos were shared between the victim and Vargas.

On February 23, 2026, detectives secured three additional criminal warrants for Vargas: Possession/Access of Child Pornography, Online Solicitation of a Minor, and Online Solicitation of a Minor Sexual Conduct. A Jail Magistrate issued no bond on all warrants.

On February 24, 2026, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit located Vargas at the 13000 block of Eastlake Blvd. and took him into custody. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

“Crimes against children are among the most serious offenses we investigate. When someone exploits or harms a child, we will act swiftly and decisively,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “We will continue to use every resource available to protect the most vulnerable in our community, and we will not stop until those responsible are identified and held fully accountable.”