The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico has lifted shelter in place order

MEXICO (KVIA)- The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico has provided an update that U.S. citizens are no longer urged to shelter in place following a military operation that took place on February 22.

In the update, officials say that public transportation and businesses are continuing to return to normal operations.

Officials also mention that flight schedules have returned to normal in Guadalajara and many airlines have extra flights planned for today, February 24, in Puerto Vallarta. According to officials, both airports are secure and amenities are available.

According to U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico, there have been no reports of road closures directed by local authorities, though some roads in Jalisco State (including between Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta) are not yet fully reopened.

The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico says that the U.S. government staff in Guadalajara (Jalisco), Puerto Vallarta (Jalisco/Nayarit), Ciudad Guzman (Jalisco), and Tijuana (Baja California) are subject to a curfew during nighttime hours.  U.S. government staff in Jalisco State and Monterrey (Nuevo Leon) have been directed to remain inside their metropolitan areas.

Officials are recommending the following actions for U.S. citizens in the area:

  • Check with your airline to confirm your flight status and schedule.
  • If you need to rebook your flight, do so before arriving at the airport or anticipate long lines and allow extra time.
  • Monitor local media for updates.
  • Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911.
  • Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media.

Officials provided these numbers for U.S. citizens to contact for assistance:

U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico From Mexico: (55) 2579 2000

From the United States: 011 52 55 2579 2000 or +1-301-985-8843

Department of State – Consular Affairs:  +1-888-407-4747 or +1-202-501-4444

