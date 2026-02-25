Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: Community Resiliency with the United Way of El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A focus on community resources to promote mental health, overcoming stress, and resiliency for individuals and the Borderland as a whole is part of the mission of the Center for Resiliency, with ongoing monthly and special events plus services for those who register.

See the full interview with Alberto Ruiz, Senior Director of Community Resiliency with the United Way of El Paso County below. Find more resources available at www.unitedwayelpaso.org/center-for-resiliency.

