CBP Black Hawk helps rescue hiker who fell about 150 feet in Franklin Mountain State Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO), assisted the El Paso Police Department/El Paso Fire Department Combined Search and Rescue (COMSAR) team during a rescue mission in Franklin Mountains State Park.

According to CBP, around 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 19, COMSAR personnel advised the AMO El Paso Air Branch that a 21-year-old male hiker had fallen around 150 feet from the Mammoth Rock Trail.

The hiker received significant injuries including an apparent open fracture to one knee and was not able to move, officials say.

CBP

Authorities say due to the terrain in the area, ground rescue was not a timely and safe option. COMSAR was providing first aid and requested ariel extraction.

The AMO team launched their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and aircrew to assist, performing a 250-foot hoist operation. The patient and accompanying COMSAR personnel were taken to a Level I trauma center for treatment.

CBP

Officials say this rescue highlights the dedication and professionalism of all personnel involved.