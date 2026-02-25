Gadsden ISD to host Youth Mental Health Training for Gadsden High School faculty

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA)- The Gadsden Independent School District (GISD) will host Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) training for all staff at Gadsden High School.

Officials say the Youth Mental Health First Aid, according to GISD, equips educators and school staff with strategies to recognize early warning signs of mental health and substance-use challenges in youth, how to respond to students and connect students to appropriate support services.

GISD says Gadsden High School is the first high school in the district to have its entire staff participate in Youth Mental Health First Aid training.

The training is being provided through a grant partnership supporting social-emotional learning initiatives.

The training will take place on Wednesday, March 4, and Wednesday, March 11, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.