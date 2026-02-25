Skip to Content
News

Multiple El Paso ISD’s Fine Arts Mariachi programs earned ratings, distinctions at UIL competition

EPISD
By
New
Published 4:54 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Independent School District has announced Wednesday that multiple schools with mariachi programs earned ratings at UIL competition.

Franklin High School earned its third consecutive Superior Rating.

EPISD

Austin High School senior Yannel Gutierrez was named Outstanding Performer.

EPISD

Chapin, Austin and Coronado High Schools each received Excellent Ratings for their performances.

EPISD
EPISD
EPISD

EPISD says that the program from Jefferson Silva High School performed at the state competition for the first time in program history.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.