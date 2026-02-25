Multiple El Paso ISD’s Fine Arts Mariachi programs earned ratings, distinctions at UIL competition
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Independent School District has announced Wednesday that multiple schools with mariachi programs earned ratings at UIL competition.
Franklin High School earned its third consecutive Superior Rating.
Austin High School senior Yannel Gutierrez was named Outstanding Performer.
Chapin, Austin and Coronado High Schools each received Excellent Ratings for their performances.
EPISD says that the program from Jefferson Silva High School performed at the state competition for the first time in program history.