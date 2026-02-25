Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing teen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating 14-year-old Alex Esparza.

Officials say that Esparza was last seen on February 13, 2026 around 10:00 p.m. after leaving his home in the 13000 block of Barnard Drive in El Paso County.

The Sheriff's Office say Esparza is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, a light skin tone, and no known tattoos or scars.

There is currently no clothing description for Esparza from officials.

Investigators say Esparza may possibly be in the Sparks area and could be accompanied by a female subject known to frequent that area.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Esparza is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 832-4408.