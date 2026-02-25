Special meeting at El Paso County Emergency Services to discuss Socorro Detention Centers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Emergency Services District #2 is hosting a special meeting tonight at 6 P.M to discuss the Socorro Detention Centers.

As ABC-7 reported, the Department of Homeland Security has purchased warehouses in Socorro for the purpose of using them as detention centers.

While the Department of Homeland Security did not confirm the property was purchased to build a new immigration detention facility, a spokesperson with ICE said, "ICE purchased land in El Paso, TX. These will not be warehouses — they will be very well structured detention facilities meeting our regular detention standards. Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe. It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space."

The EPCSD will be talking about the expectations for the San Elizario Fire Department responding to emergency situations at the facilities.

The meeting is open to the public and will take place at 16001 Socorro Road. ABC-7 will have the full story of the meeting tonight on ABC-7 at 10.