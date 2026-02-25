The Sunspot Solar Observatory to be demolished

Sunspot, New Mexico (KVIA)- The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) announced Tuesday it will go ahead with demolition and site restoration at the Sacramento Peak Observatory, also known as Sunspot Solar Observatory, in Sunspot, New Mexico.

Officials say this decision comes after years of reduced operations and in light of recent safety concerns involving the Richard B. Dunn Solar Telescope.

NMSU

The Dunn Solar Telescope was originally constructed by the U.S. Air Force in 1969 and the telescope's one-of-a-kind design was state-of-the-art for its time. The telescope's 250-ton optical system smoothly rotated by floating on 120 gallons of liquid mercury sealed within a bearing and the telescope has been in limited operation since 2019.

On Jan. 5, 2026, liquid mercury was discovered inside the telescope building. Safety protocols were taken and authorities were notified. The observatory, including the visitor center and surrounding areas, was closed to the public and has remained closed.

Sunspot Aerial/NMSU

The U.S Department of Agriculture Forest Service, which manages the land the observatory is on, requested the NSF remove all mercury and remediate the site.

The NSF will remove and safely dispose of the telescope's mercury, which will render the Dunn Solar Telescope inoperable. Following remediation, NSF will move forward with demolishing the telescope and restoring the site.

Officials say that the Dunn Solar Telescope was used for scientific exploration of the sun, enabling the study of sunspots, solar flares and the dynamics of the solar atmosphere.