Wanted El Paso gang member captured in Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced that 25-year-old Elijah Turner Reyes, a Texas 10 most wanted fugitive wanted for murder is in custody following his arrest in Mexico.

Reyes is a documented Piru (Bloods) gang member from El Paso, according to Texas DPS.

An anonymous tipster provided information about Reyes to authorities and Texas DPS says the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in El Paso, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led efforts to locate and arrest Reyes.

Officials say Reyes was captured on Feb. 19 at an apartment in Tijuana, Mexico and was deported back to the United States and turned over to American authorities on Feb. 21.

Texas DPS says Reyes had been wanted by the El Paso Police Department since May 2025, for murder. Additionally, in June 2025, warrants were issued out of El Paso Co. for his arrest for failing to appear in court for prior charges related to burglary of habitation, possession of a controlled substance and assaulting a pregnant woman. In 2019, Reyes was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to five years of confinement. He was discharged from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) in January 2024.

The department says a Crime Stoppers reward will be paid for the information that led to his arrest.