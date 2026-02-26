City Council approves framework guide

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- City Council and the El Paso Mayor approved a strategic framework that will guide city priorities through 2028.

The framework that was approved will focus on five pillars such as economic mobility, public safety, infrastructure, quality of life and good governance. This will help shape city operations, investments and performance through 2027-2028.

The plan is rooted in extensive community and employee input and operational analysis. It places the voice of the community at the center and leans into areas where residents expressed displeasure.

It aligns City services and financial capacity with the issues that have been consistently identified as the most important such as good-paying jobs, safe and clean neighborhoods, reliable infrastructure and welcoming community spaces.

The plan reflects the priorities that came up during the assessment phase, that includes expanding housing options and affordability, advancing climate action efforts, and completing the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

The City's Youth Advisory Board was also included in the planning session to share the youth's perspective on the priorities of the city. City Council invited the board in order to ensure their voice was heard in decisions that directly affect opportunities, safety and quality of life of young people in El Paso as they grow up.

The Board consists of El Paso youth leaders from across schools and neighborhoods that help advise City Council on issues impacting young people.

"This framework reflects what our community has been telling us in their own words," Mayor Renard U. Johnson said. "I have been listening in neighborhoods across El Paso, and the message is clear. People want visible progress on the things that affect their daily lives. This plan aligns with my priorities of economic development, public safety, infrastructure, quality of life, and transparency, and it keeps us focused on delivering results for the people we serve."

The two-year plan will focus on:

Expanding workforce pathways and supporting local businesses

Supporting the expansion of housing options and affordability

Recruiting and retaining first responders and strengthening prevention efforts

Investing in street maintenance and improving mobility and connectivity

Enhancing community pride through cleanliness, maintenance, and beautification of public spaces

Enhancing parks, programs, and access to essential services, such as public health resources

Improving coordination, accessible communication, and service delivery across City government

"This strategic direction reflects what the data and the community are telling us—clearly and consistently," City Manager Dionne Mack said. "This is not a conceptual exercise; it is a data-informed roadmap that will drive budget alignment, departmental work plans, and transparent performance reporting so residents can see and feel visible progress."

The plan will officially begin at the start of the 2027 fiscal year on Sept. 1, 2026.