FAA issues Temporary Flight Restriction over Fort Hancock for “Special Security Reasons”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction covering the Fort Hancock area in Hudspeth County immediately adjacent to the border with Mexico.

The FAA website notes the restrictions went into place just after 4:30 p.m. Mountain time on Thursday, and lists it as in place through June due to "Special Security Reasons."

The restriction includes the following Operating Restrictions and Requirements:

"No pilots may operate an aircraft in the areas covered by this NOTAM (except as described).

EXCLUDING MEXICAN AIRSPACE. ALL ACFT OPS ARE PROHIBITED. EXIGENT ACFT OPS SUCH AS MEDEVAC/AIR AMBULANCE FLIGHTS OR SEARCH AND RESCUE CAN CONTACT ALBUQUERQUE CENTER" with contact instructions to coordinate with the Joint Task Force - Southern Border on entry into the restricted airspace.