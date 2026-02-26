New Mexico State Police announce new checkpoints

New Mexico (KVIA)- New Mexico State police have announced there will be new sobriety checkpoints put in place across the state.

This is part of the initiative by the department to end, or at least reduce DWI related incidents in New Mexico..

New Mexico still ranks as the second highest state in the United States in drunk driving accidents involving people under 21.

In addition, New Mexico also ranks as the seventh worst state for drunk driving in general..

In addition to the sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols will be sent to counties with the highest DUI frequencies.

State police will also be implementing registration, insurance, and drivers license checkpoints as well.

They say this is all in their effort to use press coverage as well as advertising along with these actions to change the social attitude toward driving under the influence and save hundreds of lives.

These checkpoints will go into effect this March.