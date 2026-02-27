17 Measles Cases Reported in El Paso County; Health Officials Urge Vaccinations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Measles, one of the most contagious diseases, is spreading in El Paso County, where 17 cases have been confirmed, local health officials said.

According to the City of El Paso Department of Public Health, four cases involve El Paso County residents, while 13 others were reported at Camp East Montana.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza said the increase in cases is not a cause for panic but a reminder for residents to take preventive measures.

“There is no cure for measles,” Ocaranza said. “The best protection is vaccination.”

Health officials are urging residents to review their immunization records, particularly to ensure they have received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles, according to Ocaranza.

He warned that measles is especially dangerous because the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area, increasing the risk of transmission.

“Measles can be spread very easily in congregate settings, and those congregate settings are found everywhere,” Ocaranza said. “People work in hospitals. Children and staff spend hours each day in schools. These are places where the virus can spread quickly.”

Health officials continue to monitor the situation and encourage anyone experiencing symptoms or who may have been exposed to contact a medical provider.