City challenges state approval of Texas Gas Service rate increase

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After El Paso residents report sudden steep increase in their natural gas bills, the City of El Paso is continuing its legal challenge of the rate increase.

The City of El Paso is filing a motion for rehearing with the Railroad Commission of Texas in response to their decision of approving Texas Gas Service's request to increase the rates and consolidate customers into uniform statewide pricing.

According to a press release sent by the City of El Paso, City officials have consistently been opposing the rate increase throughout the process. Filing for the rehearing, the City wants to ensure any approved rates are fair, reasonable and supported by appropriate analysis.

“We share the concerns we are hearing from residents about rising bills,” Mayor Renard U. Johnson said. “The City has opposed this increase from the beginning and is using every available legal avenue to advocate for El Paso customers.”

The Railroad Commission regulates natural gas utilities, customers are directing their complaints to the city. The City said they do not set the rates for Texas Gas Service and do not have the authority to reduce individual bills.

Rate decisions and billing structures are made by Texas Gas Service under the framework of the Railroad Commission.

Through observations made by the City, two reasons that the gas bills may be seeing an increase are due the delivery charge that covers the cost of operating and maintaining the the system that delivers the gas to homes and the cost of gas, that reflects the price of natural gas itself.

If residents have any questions about their bill they can contact Texas Gas Service directly at 800-700-2443.