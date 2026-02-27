Continuing conversations about teen dating violence all year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)—February marks Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, a time to help promote healthy, respectful and safe relationships. However, it’s important to keep conversations going all year long.

Sandra Garcia, the executive director of the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence in El Paso, told ABC-7 this is a community issue. They want to ensure all teens have healthy relationships.

This month helps educate teens about relationships and understanding the importance of boundaries. Garcia said teens should never feel isolated, controlled or manipulated.

"There's just so many aspects that you can that be controlled either through social media, verbally, physically, or emotionally,” she said.

Garcia said 1 in 3 teens will be affected by teen dating violence every year in the United States. She also said they are the group least likely to ask for help.

James Montoya, the El Paso District Attorney, said it’s important to raise awareness about teen dating violence.

"All it takes is for someone to hear the right message one time to finally say, ‘This is enough. I am going to reach out for help and to end the cycle of violence,’” Montoya said.

Garcia said it’s critical for teens to recognize the difference between healthy relationships and unhealthy ones.

"So even beyond our teen years, we have different types of relationships, right? As we grow older, we even go in and out of relationships sometimes and start new ones. And so those are always important conversations to continue throughout,” Garcia said.

If you are in need of help, the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence has a 24/7 crisis hopeline at 915-593-7300.

For more resources, click here.