Trump campaign going on seven year debt to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- President Trump's campaign is going on a seven year half a million debt owed to the City of El Paso after a 2019 campaign visit.
According to the City of El Paso's spokeswoman: "The Trump campaign has not submitted any payments for their debt. The El Paso City Council unanimously took action in November 2020, to hire the Law Offices of Snapper L. Carr to advocate in the City’s interest in the collection of the outstanding invoices. The City continues to seek the payment of these past due expenses, so City taxpayers do not continue have to bear the cost."
The cost breakdown:
$470,417.05 (initial costs)
+$98,787.58 (ONE-TIME late fee of 21%)
= $569,204.63 (total owed)