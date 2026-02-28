El Pasoans react following attacks on Iran

EL PASO, TX (KVIA)-- In the Borderland, residents are reacting with concern and uncertainty following news of a global attack that has dominated headlines and social media feeds.

ABC-7 spoke with several El Pasoans about their thoughts. While many declined to comment on camera, one woman said she remains in disbelief over the situation.

Jennifer Gonzalez said it has been difficult to avoid constant updates online. “I get on every platform that I have and it’s all about the attack,” Gonzalez said.

She said she has recently tried to limit her time on social media because of the anxiety it brings.

Gonzalez said the ongoing conflicts around the world make her feel as though the country is already in “World War III.”

“All I’m saying is, you know, it’s about that time to really look outside of our box that we live in because we all have lives. We have routines, kids, families, problems. We’re living right now. But what’s going on around in the world, people should be aware,” she said.

Gonzalez, who identifies as a Christian, said she is not living in fear but views the uncertainty through the lens of her faith. During difficult times, she said she finds comfort in prayer.

“I leave it all to God. That’s all I have to say. I leave it as a God and I really hope we are all OK, we’re protected, and I really hope we can get through this,” she said.

Although she finds the coverage hard to watch, Gonzalez said she understands the importance of staying informed and plans to continue following developments.