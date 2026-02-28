Iran live updates: Israel claims it ‘eliminated … several senior figures’ in Iran

ByJon Haworth, Jack Moore, and Nadine El-Bawab

Last Updated: February 28, 2026, 9:04 AM MST

Israel said it struck three sites where gatherings of the Iranian regime were taking place, claiming it "eliminated" what it called "several senior figures essential" to the regime, according to an Israeli military official.

Israel worked for thousands of hours to build as valuable and extensive a target bank as possible, according to the official.

"The [Israel Defense Forces] have begun a flyover and is currently striking missile launchers in Iran to thwart the threat posed to the State of Israel," according to an Israeli military official.