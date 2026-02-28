Skip to Content
Iranian president, supreme leader are 'safe and sound,' spokesperson says

12:44 PM
12:42 PM

Jon Haworth, Jack Moore, and Nadine El-Bawab

February 28, 2026, 12:36 PM MST

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are "safe and sound," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told ABC News Live.

Earlier Saturday, Israel said it had "eliminated ... several senior officials" in Iran but provided no further details.

Asked about a possible pathway for a peaceful end, Baghaei said "diplomacy was betrayed for the second time during the last nine months."

"We came to these negotiations with all good faith and seriousness," Baghaei told ABC News in the interview.

Baghaei also said talk of Iran's nuclear program was part of a "disinformation campaign" against Iran.

"Iran was not seeking nuclear weapons," Baghaei said.

Baghaei said Iran has been striking other countries in the Gulf because the U.S. is using their territories to launch its attack against Iran.

"This is a war of choice by the American administration," Baghaei said. "We are defending ourselves."

