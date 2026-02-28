Israeli officials say Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei believed dead in strikes
ByJon Haworth, Jack Moore, and Nadine El-Bawab
Last Updated: February 28, 2026, 1:42 PM MST
Multiple Israeli officials tell ABC News that Israel has determined that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Tehran earlier Saturday. U.S. officials have been informed by the Israelis but have not independently confirmed that, according to two U.S. officials.
Earlier Saturday, an Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei denied reports that Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian were killed in the strikes, saying they are "safe and sound," in an interview on ABC News Live.
-ABC News' Jordana Miller, Dana Savid, John Santucci, Anne Flaherty, Shannon Kingston and Luke Barr