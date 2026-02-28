Local lawmakers react to U.S. and Israel military strikes on Iran

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Lawmakers around the Borderland are reacting to the news of the U.S. and Israel having launched strikes on Iran early Saturday morning.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) released the following statement: "In June of last year, the Trump administration declared to the world that Iran’s nuclear program was 'completely and totally obliterated. 'Either the Trump administration lied then or is lying now when they claim our country faces an imminent threat. Because the president and members of his administration so readily and easily lied to the American public, they cannot ever be taken at their word. And now Donald Trump has launched a massive military operation, risking a prolonged war and endangering our troops." "Americans do not want war. Americans want a government that focuses on our spiraling debt, escalating costs, and a deteriorating quality of life in our own country. Speaker Johnson must immediately call the House back so we can vote on the Iran war powers resolution and stop this war."

Congressman Gabe Vasquez (NM-02) released the following statement: “I stand with the Iranian people who seek freedom from an oppressive regime, and we must remain clear-eyed that Iran should never be allowed to build and deploy a nuclear weapon. But this Administration’s unilateral military escalation doesn’t just risk the lives of our service members and a wider regional conflict — it also violates our Constitution, which grants the power to declare war to Congress, not any one President.” “From Venezuela to the Middle East, Americans have made it clear they are tired of their taxpayer dollars being used to fund endless conflicts overseas, and they want leadership focused on lowering costs, strengthening our economy, and delivering security and opportunity here at home — not dragging us into another prolonged conflict abroad. As a member of the House Armed Services committee, I demand transparency from this Administration as to what their long-term strategy is in Iran and how it serves our American interests.”