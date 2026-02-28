Local lawmakers react to U.S. and Israel military strikes on Iran
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Lawmakers around the Borderland are reacting to the news of the U.S. and Israel having launched strikes on Iran early Saturday morning.
Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) released the following statement:
"In June of last year, the Trump administration declared to the world that Iran’s nuclear program was 'completely and totally obliterated. 'Either the Trump administration lied then or is lying now when they claim our country faces an imminent threat. Because the president and members of his administration so readily and easily lied to the American public, they cannot ever be taken at their word. And now Donald Trump has launched a massive military operation, risking a prolonged war and endangering our troops."
"Americans do not want war. Americans want a government that focuses on our spiraling debt, escalating costs, and a deteriorating quality of life in our own country. Speaker Johnson must immediately call the House back so we can vote on the Iran war powers resolution and stop this war."
Congressman Gabe Vasquez (NM-02) released the following statement:
“I stand with the Iranian people who seek freedom from an oppressive regime, and we must remain clear-eyed that Iran should never be allowed to build and deploy a nuclear weapon. But this Administration’s unilateral military escalation doesn’t just risk the lives of our service members and a wider regional conflict — it also violates our Constitution, which grants the power to declare war to Congress, not any one President.”
“From Venezuela to the Middle East, Americans have made it clear they are tired of their taxpayer dollars being used to fund endless conflicts overseas, and they want leadership focused on lowering costs, strengthening our economy, and delivering security and opportunity here at home — not dragging us into another prolonged conflict abroad. As a member of the House Armed Services committee, I demand transparency from this Administration as to what their long-term strategy is in Iran and how it serves our American interests.”
U.S. Senator Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) released the following statement:
“Since taking office, President Trump has repeatedly lied to and defied the American people by launching unauthorized, illegal military attacks. This morning’s irresponsible strikes are no different."
“The terror the Iranian regime has inflicted across the Middle East has been a destabilizing force for decades. But we must also be clear-eyed about the consequences of needless escalation. Another war in the region puts American troops in danger and risks drawing the United States into a prolonged conflict."
“Congressional Republicans have blocked Congress from upholding its constitutional role and have denied the American people answers about President Trump’s illegal military actions, allowing the administration to act without oversight or accountability."
“Americans have made it clear they do not want to be dragged into another war by this President. In the buildup to this attack, President Trump has neither been straight with the American people nor presented a clear plan on what the Administration hopes to achieve by launching this illegal attack.”