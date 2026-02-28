Shooting near Las Cruces leaves one dead, woman hospitalized with serious injuries

LAS CRUCES. New Mexico (KVIA)- The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office (DASO) says one man is dead, and a woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injures following a shooting early Saturday.

According to officials, DASO and Doña Ana County Fire Rescue crews were sent to a home on Ivory Wing Lane following reports of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m.

DASO says several people had gathered at the home when an argument broke out between two individuals. The disagreement escalated, officials say, and during the altercation, a knife and firearm were brandished.

Officials with DASO say a 37-year-old male died at the scene and a 41-year-old woman was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries. Officials do not know the current condition of the woman.

Two suspects were identified and arrested and DASO says there are no suspects at large and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, once we learn more information we will update you on air and online.