Iran live updates: Trump announces ‘major combat operations’; could last for days

By Jon Haworth and Jack Moore

Last Updated: February 28, 2026, 5:35 AM MST

President Donald Trump announced "major combat operations" against Iran on Saturday, with strikes in the joint U.S.-Israel attack targeting military and government sites, officials said.

The massive operation sparked threats of retaliation by Iran and reports of incoming missiles and drones around the region.

"Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people," Trump said in a video statement.

U.S. officials said the operation could potentially last days, and Trump acknowledged that there may be American casualties.